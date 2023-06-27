Armed Forces reforms on course- Perm sec

By Deborah Coker

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, says the implementation of the reforms of the Nigerian Armed Forces is on course.

Kana said this Monday in Abuja when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, who led the new service chiefs on a visit to the ministry.

He said that the reforms were started by the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kana said that the ministry would continue to carry the military hierarchy along in the implementation of the reforms.

“Specifically, I have to say that one of the things we are going to pursue along with the services is the reform of the armed forces, which the past President has approved and we have commenced implementation.

“Basically some of the key issues mentioned here in the reform of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, is the establishment of the Octagon.

“We know in America we have what is called the Pentagon. In Nigeria, our…