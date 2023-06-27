Cancer research institute seek FG funding

By Folasade Akpan

The Director-General, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Dr Usman Aliyu, has called on the Federal Government to fund the institute to be able to achieve its mandate.

Aliyu made the appeal on Monday in Abuja, during a media conference.

According to him, getting the appropriate funding will help the institute to embark on the needed research to reverse the growing cancer incidents in the country.

He said that the disease was globally recognised as one of the leading Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), adding that it is a major contributor of morbidity and mortality.

“It is estimated to have had over 19.3 million new cases and about 10.0 million deaths in 2020.

“The number of new cases is expected to rise by 70 per cent in the next two decades with the highest burden in low-and middle-income countries where survival rates less than half of those in developed countries.

“In Nigeria, cancer caused over 78,000 deaths in 2020 alone…