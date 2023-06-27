Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert

By Mercy Omoike

An agriculture investor, Mr Leke Oluwatosin, says exploring palm kernel oil processing will boost the sector’s contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Oluwatosin, the Chief Executive Officer of LSX Integrated Agro Processing, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He also harped on the viability of palm oil and its derivatives value chain in increasing the country’s agriculture revenue.

“The choice of oil palm cultivation is based on the viability and lucrative nature of the produce. In the U.S., it costs more to buy palm oil than any other oil variety.

“The export potential of oil palm, its derivatives and the entire value chain are very essential to everything we use on a daily basis.

“This means that any country that cultivates and produces oil palm will earn more revenue, create jobs and improve the GDP of the country.

“Nigeria used to be an oil palm production and export…