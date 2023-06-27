SGF tasks stakeholders on ending torture

By Ebere Agozie

Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, has called on all stakeholders to end torture.

The solicitor-general enjoined security agencies and other heads of relevant agencies to move against torture, cruelty, degrading and inhuman treatment in Nigeria.

Jeddy-Agba, who was represented by the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Babadoko, made the call on Monday in Abuja at an event to commemorate the international day for Victims of Torture.

The event was organised by the National Committee Against Torture (NCAT) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The permanent secretary , who is the chairman of NCAT, noted that to eradicate torture in Nigeria, the heads of various law enforcement agencies and relevant bodies must speak out against torture.

She assured that steps have been taken by the federal government toward eradicating torture through the…