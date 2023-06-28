4th Industrial Revolution: Korea seeks collaboration with Nigeria

Mr Jang Sungmin, Special Envoy to President of Republic of Korea (L), Mr Kim Young-Chae, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Nigeria (2nd R) and Mr Guillaume Barthe-Dejean, Vice President of SK Conglomerate in Korea (R)

By Collins Yakubu–Hammer

The Republic of Korea says it is seeking collaboration with the Nigerian Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu on various areas to enhance and lead the fourth industrial revolution.

Mr Jang Sungmin, the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr Yoon Suk Yeol, disclosed this at a media parley on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Yoon Suk Yoel has sent me as an Envoy to this great nation, because it is the leader of Africa, has the biggest market, largest population, natural resources and biggest arable land.

“Nigeria has all the criteria for economy power in Africa; and Korea is a country that has all the technologies and development know-how and economy prosperity to lead the fourth Industrial…