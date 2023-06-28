Ag. Customs C-G assures of simplified trade processes

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Wale Adeniyi, has assured of his commitment to bringing an end the encumbrances experienced during trade.

Adeniyi gave the assurance when former Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, handed over to him on Monday in Abuja.

He said he would work towards simplifying trade processes, adding that encumbrances had impeded effective service delivery in the past.

According to him, Customs under his administration will build on the legacies of his predecessor, who piloted affairs of the service for almost eight years.

“We will build on the solid foundation you have laid for us and consolidate the things we are meeting on ground.

“We are going to engage very critically with our stakeholders and use innovative technologies to drive everything,” he said.

The acting comptroller-general said he would discharge his duties with utmost professionalism, fairness, transparency and…