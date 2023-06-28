Buratai did his best for Nigeria as army chief – Foundation – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP), a charity organisation, says the former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, did his best to restore peace and security to the country as army chief.

The Chairperson and Founder of KFP, Ummu Kalthum-Rabiu, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Kalthum-Rabiu, said the foundation had collaborated with the military in the North-East in counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations through non kinetic approaches.

She said the recent outbursts by one Garus Gololo against Buratai, was uncalled for considering the former army chief’s patriotic efforts in taming insecurity in Nigeria.

According to her, the foundation wants to set the record straight and make it abundantly clear that troops allowance and welfare under Buratai was at its peak and everything was done through the banks to block corruption.

“Similarly, former President Muhammadu Buhari, did his best to procure arms and all gears needed…