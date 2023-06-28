Eid- Adha: NCWS urges Muslims to prayer for Nigeria

By Dorcas Jonah

The National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Lau, on Tuesday called on Muslims and Nigerians in general to pray for divine direction for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Lau in her Sallah message said every true Muslim, especially women, should be grateful to God for the privilege to celebrate the 2023 Eid al-Adha irrespective of the economy challenges.

According to her, the Eid-al-Adha celebration serves as a reminder of the power of faith to bring people together, transcending borders, cultures, differences, and fostering a sense of shared humanity.

“As women, we have faith in President Tinubu’s administration that it holds better days for Nigerians and the women in particular, but we have to pray to God for divine intervention.

“Tinubu’s promise to feature women and youth “prominently” in his administration is a welcome development and an encouragement to Nigeria women to work with him.

“This…