Eid-el-Kabir: CDS salutes troops, tasks them on loyalty, dedication

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has felicitated the gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families on the this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The CDS expressed appreciation to the troops for their selfless sacrifice, commitment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

He said the troops had continued to make supreme sacrifices in the face of the challenges to peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

The sacrifices, according to him, is in tandem with the symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplified.

He reiterated his support to officers and men of the armed forces in the discharge of their…