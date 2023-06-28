Eid-el-Kabir: Youth leader urges unity, peace

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mr Okorie Okorie, President, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO), has urged Muslims to use the festive period to reinforce brotherly love and national unity.

Okorie made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir.

Okorie, who congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the celebration, appealed to them to foster national stability.

“I, on behalf of the National Executive Council and members, congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima and all Muslim faithful across the country on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“Muslim faithful should use the period to extend love to one another, pray for unity, oneness, peace and progress of the country,” he said.

Okorie, who reiterated the need for an inseparable and peaceful nation, called on Tinubu to provide adequate security this period of celebration.

He commended…