Ex-NAPTIP D-G tasks Rotary clubs on humanitarian projects

By Ruth Oketunde

Former Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, has urged Rotary clubs in the country to carry out more humanitarian projects.

She said this at the Valedictory Fellowship and Formal introduction of the President-Elect, Rotary Club of Abuja, Aso-Golf, in Abuja.

Okah-Donli, who doubles as the outgoing president of the club, said it was necessary for Rotarians to pay particular attention on the seven key areas of focus of the Rotary International.

She said that water and sanitation, healthcare, education, economic and community development projects, among others, would go a long way in impacting the lives of a lot of people.

“We had just one year but I tell you, it was one very successful, difficult and impactful year.

“I met people from different part of the world, different part of Nigeria, Rotary taught me to be patient and tolerant.

“Rotary International is at the forefront of…