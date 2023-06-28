FCTA unveils new plan for FCT-IRS as sole revenue collector

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled a Strategic Plan for delegation of duties and responsibilities of revenue collection to the Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

Mr Adesola Olusade, Permanent Secretary in charge of FCTA, unveiled the plan during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He disclosed that a Project Management approach was adopted to ensure the successful execution of the delegation.

According to him, the approach, known for its well-structured, organised, and systematic processes, will guide the FCT-IRS through the transition, adding that it would provide a clear roadmap for implementation.

Olusade said that part of the implementation structure was a Project Steering Committee (PSC), previously known as the Implementation Committee.

He explained that the committe would be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA.

Olusade added that the committee will consist of the Chairman of…