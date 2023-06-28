HoR under Abbas will be vibrant, active – Rep. Agbese

By Naomi Sharang

Rep. Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), says the 10th House of Representatives under its current Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, will be a vibration and active one.

Agbese representating Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue, said this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Agbese, who described the emergence of Abbas as speaker of the house of representatives as a unanimous decision, commended lawmakers for overwhelmingly voting him to lead them.

He said that the manner in which Abbas emerged indicated that the house is a united one, hence would be an active one as well.

“We have had few sittings after our inauguration and Nigerians can attest to the fact that the contributions of members on the floor of the house has so far been healthy and interesting.

“I don’t see a docile house of representatives under Abbas; rather I see a house that will be vibrant and live up to its expectations.

”I see a house of representatives that will…