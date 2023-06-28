Military officers’ wives honour Mrs Irabor as new DEPOWA President assumes office

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Wives of military officers under the aegis of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) on Tuesday, honoured their immediate past president, Mrs Vickie Irabor.

This came as Mrs Irabor handed over the mantle of leadership of the association to the new president and wife of the new Chief Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Oghogho Musa.

In her maiden remarks, Mrs Musa thanked God for grace and mercy towards her husband to become the defence chief and expressed her readiness to serve with passion and dedication.

She commended her predecessor for her remarkable leadership, love, care and dedication to DEPOWA, promising to sustain the passion and love for humanity.

She also promised to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of members and work to foster an inclusive and supporting environment that would promote the growth of DEPOWA.

“I wish you God’s love and blessing as you begin a new life outside the Barracks.

“I stand…