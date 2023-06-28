Stakeholders call for public-private sector integration to reduce maternal mortality

By Abujah Racheal

Stakeholders in the health sector have called for the integration of the public and private sectors to reduce maternal mortality, noting that such an integration is an effective strategy for reducing the incidence in the country.

They said this at a webinar on Tuesday, organised by the Nigeria Health Watch with funding from “MSD for Mothers”, with the theme; ”Building Resilient Maternal Health Systems through Private Sector Integration”.

The initiative of MSD for mothers, worth US$ 650 million, helps to create a world where no woman has to die while giving life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the webinar provided an avenue for stakeholders to advocate to policy-makers on the importance of private sector integration in Nigeria’s mixed health systems.

The webinar was also to provide actionable steps to effectively engage the private sector to build resilient and sustainable maternal health systems that delivers quality maternal…