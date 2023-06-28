UNFPA seeks end to female genital mutilation in Lagos

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has appealed to parents and community leaders to desist from female genital mutilation (FGM) practices.

Ms Ulla Mueller, Nigeria Country Representative, UNFPA, said this during a sensitisation walk against FGM and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) at Ashogbon community in the Bariga area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the UNFPA in collaboration with Action Health Incorporated (AHI), an NGO dedicated to promoting young people’s health and development.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a traditional harmful practice that involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Mueller said that FGM was one of the forms of GBV deeply rooted in traditional understandings of purity and chastity but causes irreparable pain and health problems to women and girls.

She noted that United Nations data estimated that over 200…