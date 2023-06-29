1st new TB vaccine in 100 years advances as organisations fund trial

Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced funding to advance a tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate, M72/AS01E (M72), through a Phase III clinical trial.

If proven effective, M72 could potentially become the first new vaccine to help prevent pulmonary TB, a form of active TB, in more than 100 years.

Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made the announcement at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

The event featured Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at the Gates Foundation; Alexander Pym, Director of Infectious Diseases at Wellcome; and Nomathamsanga Majozi, Head of Public Engagement at the Africa Health Research Institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the only TB vaccine in use today, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), was first given to people in 1921.

It helps protect babies and young children against severe systemic forms of TB but offers limited protection against pulmonary TB among adolescents and adults.

TB is one…