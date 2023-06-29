2023 Hajj: Bauchi governor tasks Nigerians on sacrifice, tolerance

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has advised Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and extend love for one another irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations.

Mohammed, who is one of the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims currently performing Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Muna, Makkah, on Thursday.

The governor emphasised the need for Nigerian pilgrims to use the opportunity of this year’s pilgrimage to pray for the country to overcome security and economic challenges confronting the nation.

“So we need to pray for our leaders, pray for unity and guidance, especially for all our new and old leaders. We should pray for development, peace, and unity, we should pray against insecurity and of course bad governance.

“We should be ready to sacrifice and extend love for one another in respective of tribe, religion and political association. We must always…