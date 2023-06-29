BBNaija reunion: My relationship with Sheggz still intact —- Bella

By Taiye Olayemi

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija television reality show, season 7, Esther Okagbue, known as “Bella”, has confirmed that her relationship with fellow ex-housemate, Sheggz, is still intact.

25-year-old Bella disclosed this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show, aired on Wednesday night.

Asked by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, what the duo was up to in their relationship, Bella said that in spite being told not to date Sheggz by her family members, she continued the relationship being an adult that knows what she wants.

“The moment I saw Sheggz, I knew I was in trouble, because he is my type of guy.

I never wanted to date any guy on national tv, but I had no choice.

“I knew what I felt for him was real.

I was told not to date him by my family but I am an adult and I have made my choice.

We are in a relationship as I speak,” she said.

On his part,…