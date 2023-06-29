Navy reshuffles appointment of 56 Rear Admirals in major shake-up

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Navy says it has reshuffled the appointments of some top senior officers comprising 56 Rear Admirals and a Commodore to reinvigorate the service towards efficiency.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ayo-Vaughan said the recent shake-up saw Rear Adm. Olusanya Bankole formerly the Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration, appointed as the Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters while Rear Adm. Alexander Bingel, formerly Director, Combat Policy and Tactics, now appointed Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

He said that Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu becomes the Chief of Defence, Civil-Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete resumes as the Chief of Administration, and Rear Adm. Livingstone Izu becomes new Chief of Logistics.

Other appointments, he said, are Rear Adm. Musa Madugu,…