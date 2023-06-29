UBA introduces Braille Account Opening Form for visually impaired

By Lydia Ngwakwe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has unveiled the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, designed specifically to cater for the financial needs of the visually impaired.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new UBA Braille Account Opening Form was launched at the bank’s head office on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event which had in attendance key executive members of the bank and guests including Multi-Award Winner, Nigerian Musician, Producer, and Songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, is the first of its kind initiative in the Nigerian and African market,

The General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dare Dairo; Former Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Persons Living with Disability, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, as well as students from the Pacelli School of the Blind also attended the programme.

Mr Ugo Nwaghodoh, the Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, UBA, said that the bank would continue to look for…