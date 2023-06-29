Why vehicles have short life span in Nigeria – Female auto-mechanic

Obi spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a seminar organised by the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) in Lagos.

By Funmilola Gboteku The Managing Director, LadyBenz Auto-Mechanic Ltd., Joy Obi, has attributed the short life span of vehicles in Nigeria to poor maintenance culture.

The theme of the seminar was, “Vehicle Maintenance (Routine and Major Maintenance)’’.

She that it was important for vehicles to be properly maintained to enhance their aesthetics and guarantee optimal performance.

She said that lack of vehicle maintenance was one of the major causes of accidents on Nigerian roads.

Obi said that, unfortunately, many vehicle owners and commercial drivers use engines without adhering to manufacturers’ maintenance instructions, adding that an average Nigerian does not pay attention to such details.

According to the auto-mechanic, most vehicle manufacturers specify the type of oil suitable for most engines, but to…