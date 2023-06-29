World Bank to boost Nigeria’s electrification project with $750m – Official

By Constance Athekame

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it planned to commit additional 750 million dollars to deepen Nigerians access to electricity through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

Ms Elizabeth Huybens, the World Bank’s Director of Strategy and Operations for Western Central African Region, said this while inspecting the 60 KiloWatts Mini Grid Project in Kilankwa Community, Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

The project is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through NEP.

“This is our first national electrification project we see at work here, about $350 million is coming to a close, and we are preparing a successor project that will be $750 million.

“ We are definitely extending our support to something that we think is critical and Nigeria is leading the world in small grid development,” she said.

Huybens said that the Kilankwa project would assist the country in providing access to electricity to more people faster than…