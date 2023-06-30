Eid-al-Adha: Make-up artists, hairdressers make brisk business

By Dorothy Odeh

Make-up artists and hairdressers in Mararaba are making brisk business as Muslims in their numbers troop to saloons for different services for the Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some make-up and hair saloons on Thursday observed that a lot of women brought their children and family members for make-up in preparation for the Eid evening outings.

Miss Nana Khadija, a hairstylist said she was happy with the turnout of customers in her shop which translated to more money for her.

According to her, the season did not affect what she charged for her services, except if she is operating on generator.

She said: “In spite of the rush, my prices remained the same to encourage more people.

“Today, I have over 50 clients and the day is till young. I hope to have more before the night fall.”

Hajiya Muniratu Abdul-Rahman, a customer said she ordered for home service from her hairstylist since she would have to…