Eye care: NGO donates equipment to JUTH

By Polycarp Auta

A non-Governmental Organisation, Sightsavers Nigeria, has donated some modern equipment worth millions of naira to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to improve eye care services.

Presenting the equipment on Friday in Jos, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, Country Director of the organisation, said the gesture was aimed at ensuring quality service delivery.

Isiyaku explained that the donation was in line with the vision of his organisation to help address eye- related problems among the people of the state.

”Today, we have come to support and present some modern equipment to this hospital in order to promote quality eye care services in Plateau and environs.

”These equipment will enable the Ophthalmology department of this hospital to attend to referrals from smaller hospitals.

”It will ensure the provision of quality treatment for complex eye disorders such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

”Some of these items are an…