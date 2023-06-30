Former NUC boss hands over office as Tinubu approves resignation

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The outgone Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has formerly handed over to the most senior officer in the commission, Mr Chris Maiyaki.

At the handover ceremony in Abuja on Friday, Rasheed said he had secured necessary approval from President Bola Tinubu to step down with effect from June 30, 2023.

He said that the new executive secretary would be steering the affairs of the commission in acting capacity until the appointment of a substantive executive secretary by the president.

‘Due to my desire to spend my active years in the classroom, I decided to write the president through the Federal Ministry of Education three years before my tenure expired.

”Upon receiving the approval, I wrote to the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano to return to classroom with effect from July 1, 2023.

”I want to thank everyone for your faith and confidence in NUC, I appreciate you for supporting the…