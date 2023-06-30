Gov Bago expresses dissatisfaction over poor facilities in Niger pilgrim’s tent

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Umar Bago has expressed his dissatisfaction over inadequate tents and poor facilities at the Niger pilgrims camp in Mina, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Bago, who stated this while addressing newsman shortly after inspecting the tents for Niger State pilgrims tent.

He threatened to report the matter to President Bola Tinubu for necessary action.

The governor also lamented the sanitary condition of the tents, saying that the facilities at Niger State tents fall below standard.

He emphasised the need for the decentralisation of certain hajj responsibilities from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Hajj management body in Nigeria.

” First and foremost, I want to express our dismay as a state for the kind of ill-treatment our pilgrims got. The tent is over populated and very filthy.

” The facilities here are not enough you can see people lying down outside which is not good enough.

Secondly, we need to take this issue up with…