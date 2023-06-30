Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger has promised to build a first-class Hajj transit camp for the state pilgrims to ease their movement to Saudi Arabia.

Bago made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Muna, an outskirts of the holy city of Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The governor revealed that his administration had opened discussion with Saudi Arabian authority to procure 100 gas powered buses to ameliorate the stress pilgrims go through during the core Hajj period.

“I have been opportune to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj severally. Alhamdulillah, this is one of the smoothest we have had despite the population.

“The arrangement has been very wonderful. We have done our Hajj rites. We have been to all the places we are expected to visit as pilgrims. So far so good, everything has been going on very well,” he said.

Bago called on all the state pilgrims to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s good health, prosperity and…