UK firm commends Bolanle Oniyangi’s appointment as FIRS Director

Bolanle Oniyangi

By Abigael Joshua

Dr Alim Abubakre, British – Nigerian and founder, TEXEM UK has described Bolanle Oniyangi, newly appointed Director at Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as a visionary leader driving landmark judgments and transforming taxation.

While congratulating Oniyangi on her recent appointment on behalf of TEXEM, Abubakre told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it is a testament to her exceptional skills, dedication, and visionary outlook towards driving transformative change in taxation.

He said that Oniyangi is an alumnus of TEXEM, he added that “she attended our executive development programme, Effective Leadership for Sustainable Success, held between June 12th – July 24th, 2021”.

“Hajara Bolanle Oniyangi’s journey to this esteemed…