AfDB approves $115m loan to Abia for road, erosion projects

By Lucy Ogalue

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB), has approved a loan of 115 million dollars to support a major road rehabilitation project in Abia State, Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Country Department of the bank on Saturday in Abuja.

It said the project would see to the rehabilitation of roads, erosion control infrastructure and preparation of solid waste management facilities in the state capital, Umuahia, and the commercial hub, Aba.

”Financing for the project estimated at a total cost of 263.80 million dollars, will come through an AfDB loan of 100 million dollars.

”A Canada–AfDB Climate Fund (CACF) loan of 15 million dollars; and a 125 million dollars co-financing loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

”The Abia State government will provide 23.80 million dollars in counterpart funding for compensation to people affected by the project and implementation of a Resettlement Action Plan,”it…