Bauchi gov advocates peer review mechanism on Hajj

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emphasised the need for governors to have a peer review mechanism on Hajj management with a view to promoting good governance.

Mohammed, who is currently performing Hajj in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, made the call while answering questions from newsmen.

He said that his administration built an ultra modern Permanent Hajj Transit Camp, which is the biggest in Nigeria and West African sub-region, out of commitment to enhance service delivery and good governance.

“Bauchi State Hajj Camp is part of good governance. The majority of our people going for Hajj is part of their religion and the annual activity that they do. They also pay for this and we should show them good governance from the point of take off.

“I built that Hajj Camp as a benchmark for others to copy. Because we are not just proud of it, we want to show that we are one of the best and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)…