CSOs oppose IPMAN over alleged plan to increase petrol price

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday said it would resist planned increase in the price of petroleum being allegedly worked on by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The CSOs made their position known in a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Dr Basil Musa; and Co-Convener, Malam Haruna Maigida, in Abuja on behalf of others.

Others who signed the statement were officials of Oil and Gas Transparency and Advocacy Group, Civil Society Coalition for Economic Development (CED), Centre for Citizens Rights, Centre for Good Governance Advocacy and Action against Corruption in Nigeria, among several others.

The CSOs said that information reaching them was to the effect that IPMAN was planning to increase petrol price to N700 per litre, a move which they vowed to resist by picketing IPMAN members’ filling stations across the country.

They accused the IPMAN of running a parallel government…