Family lauds Tinubu, FG for honouring late S.L. Akintola

Late S.L. Akintola

By Ibukun Emiola

The family of the late Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola on Saturday in Ibadan lauded the Federal Government for honouring the late Premier of the Western Region.

The family gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by Mr Lenn Ayoola, Mrs Funmilayo Oyelade, Mr Oladiran Olaniyi, Mr Akintoye Akintola, Mr Akintayo Akintola and Mr Akintunde Akinbola.

It showered encomiums on President Bola Tinubu for honouring the late Akintola and recognising his unforgettable legacies.

“We felicitate President Bola Tinubu for the immortalisation of the late Premier of the Western Region, Chief S.L. Akintola.

“President Tinubu named the Ibadan International Airport after the late Chief Akintola who was a Prince from the Akinbola royal family in Orile Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, in acknowledgement of his contributions to democratic and national development.

“According to a memo dated June 1, 2023 issued by the Federal…