Foundation empowers 800 children through ‘back2school’ project

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

No fewer than 800 children have been empowered by the Flickers of Hope Foundation (FOH), through its ‘Back2school’ project aimed at taking children off the streets.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Omolara Adedeji, said this at the maiden edition of Pa Alfred Shonubi Annual quiz competition organised for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) in Abuja on Saturday.

Adedeji said that about 900 women were also sensitised in 16 communities on the need to see that the girl-child is enrolled in school and completes her education.

According to her, the FOH is a project under the back2school project, which aims at taking more children off the street and back to school.

”In 2018, we launched project back2school. We did this by identifying children in this category who had completed their basic school.

”We enrol them and sponsor them through the three years of study in JSS, as well as providing them with empowerment programmes. Monthly…