Fund existing universities to address sustainability problems – Don

By Ibukun Emiola

Siyan Oyeweso, a professor of History and International Studies at Osun State University, says strengthening of existing universities will greatly enhance their sustainability.

Oyeweso stated this during the Interdisciplinary Research Discourse organised by the Postgraduate College of University of Ibadan (UI) on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the discourse, which was the college’s 80th, was titled: “Interrogating Issues in the Proliferation of Universities in Nigeria.”

Oyeweso in his submission said a committee of relevant stakeholders should be constituted to take a look at the already established universities now and to map the way forward.

He said Nigeria needed university which had a definitive academic calendar and sustainable funding.

“For any good university to be established, it must have a maturation period. It must grow under the already established good university.

“The law establishing Lagos State University…