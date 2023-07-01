Hajj: NASS vows to seek improved services for pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi, a member of the House of Representatives says the National Assembly will engage the appropriate Saudi Arabian authorities to provide improved services to Nigerian pilgrims in 2024.

Abdullahi, who represents Gbako/ Bida/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger, made this known at an interactive session with newsmen, on Friday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to him, there are gaps in terms of logistics and movement of the pilgrims from one location to the other.

He said that NASS would deliberate on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reports for the 2023 Hajj operation and identify areas that could be improved

Abdullahi said: ” We notice some areas of concern and hopefully by the time the National Assembly resume, we will raise on its instrumentality to bring about solutions to some of the gaps that we have identified.

” We expect the NAHCON will come up with a report, so that we interface with…