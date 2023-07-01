Lagbaja appoints more GOCs, Commanders

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved appointment and redeployment of more General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Commanders and other officers to enhance administrative and operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

Those affected include Maj.-Gen. VU Okoro from Department of Army Operations to 2 Division as GOC; Maj.-Gen. HT Dada from Defence Intelligence Agency, to 82 Division as GOC and Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Usman redeployed from 2 Division to 82 Division.

Also redeployed are, Maj.-Gen. KA Isoni as Commander Army Headquarters Garrison; and Maj.-Gen. AE Abubakar from 7 Division/Sector 1 OPHK, to 3 Division as GOC and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN.

According to Nwachukwu, the new Corps Commanders are Maj.-Gen. GO Adesina, Commander Signals Corps; Maj.-Gen. OO Oluyede, Commander, Infantry Corps; and Maj.-Gen. HG…