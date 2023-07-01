Saudi authority unveils roadmap for 2024 Hajj

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Saudi Arabian Ministry for Hajj and Umrah, on Friday in Makkah unveiled a roadmap for the 2024 Hajj.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, unveils the roadmap at a ceremony attended by the Heads and Representatives of Hajj Missions in the Kingdom.

The meeting was to mark the end of 2023 Hajj exercise.

He said that the preparations for the 2024 Hajj would begins immediately with the issuance of letters to each country that announced the commencement of preparations.

Al Rabiah added that letters of confirmation of number of pilgrims slots for 2024 Hajj would also be issued to participating countries.

He listed the highlights of the 2014 hajj roadmap to include holding of preparatory meetings from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4, and organising of an International Symposium and Exhibition on Jan. 8, 2024.

“Conclusion of Accommodation and Masha’er Contracts: February 25th, 2024, commencement of Visa Issuance in March, 1st, 2024, closing…