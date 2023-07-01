TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

Zacch Adedeji

By Abigael Joshua

TEXEM UK, a renowned UK leadership development organisation, has congratulated Zacch Adedeji on his appointment as Special Adviser to President Ahmed Tinubu on Revenue Matters.

TEXEM’s Director, Special Projects Caroline Lucas who spoke on behalf of the company said Adedeji’s exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to driving revenue growth have made him an outstanding choice for the crucial role.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, it was recalled that in 2011, Adedeji made history by becoming the youngest person ever appointed Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State.

“During his tenure, his visionary leadership inspired and led to the introduction of a series of brilliant, forward-thinking reforms that elevated the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to unprecedented heights.

“By plugging financial leakages, implementing best financial practices, and spearheading a remarkable financial…