Don tasks ABU Alumni to re-brand institution

By Fatima Mohammed

Prof. Suleiman Ambali, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, University of Ilorin, has called on Alumni Association of the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria, to re-brand the institution to its former glory.

Ambali made the call in Ilorin while delivering a lecture during a Cocktail Party for Achievers, organised by ABU Alumni Association, Kwara Branch.

He stated that it was necessary for alumni to remember and give back to their alma mater, for its development and promotion of national values.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ABU, Zaria was established in 1962 as the University of Northern Nigeria.

It was founded and named after Ahmadu Bello, first premier of Northern Nigeria.

Ambali emphasised the need to give back to the alma mater, saying that it would foster a sense of duty, feeling a sense of home and pride.

He explained that since the world is already a global village, alumni’s philanthropic…