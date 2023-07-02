FCDA to demolish buildings on water ways, flood corridors – ES

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Malam Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) says the FCT Administration would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation’s capital.

Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said some structures were preventing water from flowing freely through its natural course which was responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

” People are clamoring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan.”

” Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severally marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

” By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is on a low line zone which…