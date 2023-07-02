Group urges sustained onslaught against criminals, hails military’s recent efforts Military

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), a Civil Society group has called for sustained efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in dealing with security threats and economic saboteurs in the country.

The Convener of the group, Ifeanyi Aigbedion gave the charge in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

The group also hailed the relentless efforts of the military in tackling insecurity in the country.

Aigbedion noted the current efforts of the military would go a long way in supporting the economic development plans of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Chistopher Musa, with the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja was poised to make life difficult for economic saboteurs, bandits, insurgents and other criminals.

According to him, recently, troops of the 4 Special Forces, Doma in Nasarawa State, arrested 12 suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana Local Government…