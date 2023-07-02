Hajj: Stakeholders commend Aero contractors for smooth transportation of pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Stakeholders in the Hajj Industry have commended the performance of the Aero Contractors on the outbound movement of pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia.

They made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, said the airline performed very well to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

According to him, this is the first time an indigenous airline has come out to showcase its capacity.

“To be honest, at the beginning I was very skeptical about the issue because out of the blues we just heard about Aero Contractors which has not engaged in the transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia before.

“So I was very scared that maybe the airline might not be able to make it and we might have a disappointment at the end of the day, but as God will have it, I met with the Aero…