IPMAN denies plan to hike petrol price to N700/litre

By Ibukun Emiola

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied the alleged plan by the association to increase pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol to N700 per litre nationwide.

The Chairman of IPMAN Southwest Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday

The chairman, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the speculation and not to engage in panic buying.

Tajudeen stressed that the price of the product would not be more that what was being sold presently.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for removing the subsidy on petrol adding that it was long overdue.

“Even in PIA bill, it has been clearly stated that the subsidy must be removed,

”So, I want to commend him for removing the subsidy and I want to say that we are in support totally. This is because the subsidy was a scam.”

He said the slight increase in pump price was because of…