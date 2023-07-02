South/West youths want Bamidele as Senate Leader

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele

By Naomi Sharang

Some youths in the South-West geopolitical zone, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) have advocated for the emergence of Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) as the next Senate Leader.

The group made the call through a joint statement signed by its leaders including Vice-President (South-west), Mr Gbenga Ogunsola in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those who signed the statement are: Tosin Adesuyi (South-west Caucus Leader Ekiti), Ibrahim Adeoye, (Secretary NYC Lagos Chapter) and Seyifunmi Afolabi (NYC Chairman Ogun).

Others are: Olakolupo Akinbode (NYC Chairman Osun) and Temitope Adedara (NYC Chairman, Ekiti).

Bamidele who chaired the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in the 9th Senate currently enjoys a ranking status having spent eight years in the National Assembly before his re-election on February 25.

The group said that…