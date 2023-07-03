CIEPUK partners higher institutions to award scholarships to students

By Victor Okoye

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, U.K.(CIEPUK), says it will partner institutions and National Association of Private School Proprietors (NAPSP) in award of scholarships to outstanding students in the 2023 JAMB/UTME.

Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, National President of CIEPUK, said the gesture was a way of rewarding excellence and encouraging hardworking students in the country.

He said it was also in line with the Federal Government’s policies on inclusive, affordable and accessible education.

“CIEPUK is partnering several universities both within and outside the country to offer 50 per cent scholarship to JAMB/UME students,” he said.

He said the students would pay N60, 000 tuition fee for a semester, N30,000 for hostel and N5,000 as medical fees.

“The list of tertiary institutions involved in the programme, are Hipdet University, Cameroon, Gideon Robert University, Lusaka, Zambia, St. Monica University, Cameroon, Paul University,…