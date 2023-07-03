Hajj Operation: Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Bayelsa Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has appealed to the State Government to deploy more personnel to the board to ease its operations.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Amirah Dokubo-Asari, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said there are just two people managing issues that have to do with muslim pilgrimage under the board.

Dokubo-Asari spoke on the sideline of Post-Arafat meeting organised by the National Hajj commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Sunday in Makkah.

She said that the situation had made managing Hajj operation in the state extremely tasking.

” In Bayelsa the problem I have is that we are understaffed; from the Muslim wing we just have two people who do this operation, myself and my Chairman and it is really hectic.

“We have to always work, we don’t have helping hands, we have to make sure everybody is safe, so it is really tiring sometimes.

“We have been doing it and we will continue…