Halt candidates’ manipulation of results – VC urges JAMB

The vice chancellor, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Monday, said that suppressing such would save the education standard from dwindling.

Recall that JAMB, in a statement on Sunday said it had withdrawn the result of a candidate of the just-released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result over alleged manipulation of her scores.

The board had claimed that one Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, inflated her result and announced that she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME.

She was awarded a three N3 million naira scholarship by Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing company and was about to be honoured by the Anambra Government before she was exposed.

According to Johnson-Akubo, this development is not good for the image of JAMB and Nigeria as a nation.

He said that the board should rise to the occasion and nip the evil in the bud before it affected the educational standard.

“Certainly, this is a…