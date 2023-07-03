NADCEL 2023: Nigerian Army enlightens students on civil-military relations

By Abiodun Lawal

The Nigerian Army on Monday enlightened secondary school students in Ogun on the importance of civil-military relations.

The Commanding Officer of 35 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, gave the lecture at Agunbiade Victory High School, Abeokuta, Ogun, in commemoration of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of NADCEL 2023 is “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations”.

Aminu, represented by Maj. OS Quadri, Brigade Education Officer, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, noted that the essence of the programme was to continually build the relationship between the military and the civilian.

The brigadier general explained that there was need for both parties to cohabit in a peaceful environment, saying it could only be achieved by understanding each other.

He added that the programme was brought to the school so that the students at there level…