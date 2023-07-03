No plan to hike petrol price to N700 – IPMAN

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) have denied plans to increase petrol price to N700 per litre.

The Associations in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Saturday, dismissed reports of the alleged increase of pump price as prediction and speculation.

It said fuel price was being driven by market forces and given by the current high exchange rate, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol could increase, hence the prediction.

NAN reports that the Naira on Friday dropped against the dollar, exchanging at N769.25 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira depreciated by 0.82 per cent compared with N763 it exchanged for the dollar before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday that began on June 28.

Some oil marketers had predicted that petrol price could rise above N700 per litre in northern…